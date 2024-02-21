Boy makes buzzer beating basket with surprise help

Jacoby Egloff, a Bolton Central School student with Down syndrome, wowed a crowd at the end of a basketball game after a player on the opposing team passed him the ball in the closing seconds.

February 21, 2024

