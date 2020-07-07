Transcript for Brazil’s president tests positive for COVID-19

And tonight, the news from Brazil, where the president of that country has repeatedly downplayed the severity of this pandemic. Today, he's revealed he tested positive. Wearing a mask before the cameras, but then taking it off. Here's our fortunate James Longman tonight. Reporter: He played down the dangers of covid, but tonight, Brazil's president Jair bolsonaro has tested positive. Proclaiming -- "We don't need to panic. Life goes on." Bolsonaro once calling the pandemic a little flu, consistentlignoring the advice of his own officials, going out on horseback and hugging children in huge crowds. The president started feeling ill on Sunday with a small fever. But he said he's on the rebound, revealing he's taking the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine. He says he's making sure doesn't infect anyone, but couldn't resist removing his mask today. "Who wants to see my face, I'm fine, calm, thank god," he exclaimed. An avid supporter of president trump, he visited mar-a-lago in March. These two leaders now with the highest death tolls in the world. Brazil with over 65,000 killed and climbing. As it creeps into rural areas, experts say the real numbers are likely to be much higher. We saw for ourselves how Brazilians have been forced to defend themselves against infection. So, for just under 20 cents a mask, this woman sits here for about 12, 13 hours a day, making them for the community. James Longman with us tonight. James, you've traveled to Brazil for us during this pandemic. I know you are back in London this evening. And we know the president attended a July 4th celebration at the U.S. Embassy and that caused some concern over the last 24 hours? Reporter: Yeah, that's right, David. President bolsonaro is pictured alongside Todd Chapman. Neither of them were wearing masks. Now, he and his wife have tested negative for coronavirus, but they are self-isolating. Other embassy staff, well, we didn't get any comment yet from the state department on them. David?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.