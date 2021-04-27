Brian Laundrie claims responsibility for killing Gabby Petito: FBI report

An FBI statement said the “investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved” in Gabby Petito’s death. Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

