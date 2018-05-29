The so-called Golden State Killer appears in court in a cage

His lawyers were fighting a motion that would make key documents available to the public.
0:12 | 05/29/18

The so-called Golden State Killer appears in court in a cage
G index the so called Golden State killer in court in Sacramento alleged serial killer Joseph De'Angelo was kept at a keys accused of twelve murders dozens of grapes. Prosecutors reportedly believe he may have kept trophies of his victims in his home.

