-
Now Playing: Video appears to show police cruiser hitting a biker during parade
-
Now Playing: The so-called Golden State Killer appears in court in a cage
-
Now Playing: Boy raises nearly $6k selling lemonade to help with brother's medical bills
-
Now Playing: Rare, terrifying look at a Hawaiian neighborhood being swallowed up by lava
-
Now Playing: Belgian police say man in suspected terror attack was set to return to prison
-
Now Playing: Searchers locate body of guardsman who went missing in Maryland floods
-
Now Playing: At least 12 Memorial Day twisters reported in northeast Colorado: Officials
-
Now Playing: 'I'm fine': Valerie Jarrett responds after Roseanne Barr's racist tweet
-
Now Playing: Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces resignation
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 5 injured in crash involving school bus in Michigan, police say
-
Now Playing: What is a TASER?
-
Now Playing: 'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett
-
Now Playing: Starbucks CEO says racial bias training is investment the company's future
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old's lemonade stand raises over $5K for baby brother's medical bills
-
Now Playing: Cincinnati mayor: Teen's death shouldn't be sugar coated
-
Now Playing: Trump tweets about Mueller probe and North Korea
-
Now Playing: Community greets high schoolers returning for 1st time since mass shooting
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old raises over $5K for infant brother with rare disease
-
Now Playing: Mary Kay Letourneau speaks out 20 years after affair with student
-
Now Playing: Taxi group calls for change after 5th driver suicide in 5 months