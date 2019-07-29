Transcript for So-called 'Pink Lady Bandit' arrested, facing multiple charges

We turn next tonight to the urgent search for the suspect known as the pink lady bandit. The woman wanted for robbing four banks in three states. She was seen on surveillance carrying a pink purse, and tonight, they say she's been caught. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: This is the moment the Charlotte FBI moved in and arresting the woman they believe is the so-called pink lady bandit. Tonight, she's in custody facing multiple charges. The FBI says 35-year-old circe baez robbed four banks. And she got the nickname, they say, for the distinctive pink purse she carried in at least two of her robberies. Investigators say the pink lady startled her robbery spree on July 20th at a bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Three days later, hitting another one in rehoboth beach, Delaware. The very next day, 300 miles away, another robbery in Ayden, North Carolina. Here, you see her in the bank with that pink purse, handing the teller a note. If you rob a bank and you use a particular approach, disguise, you may well keep doing it, because it works. Reporter: Her most recent holdup allegedly taking place Friday. Police picking her up at that Charlotte hotel Sunday, along with an alleged accomplice. David, both baez and that alleged accomplice are being held on $4 million bond each. David? Eva, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.