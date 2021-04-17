Transcript for Calls for Peloton treadmill recall increase

Next tonight, the treadmill warning. The demand for a recall after reports of children and pets getting trapped under the popular products. Here's ABC's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight shocking new video of a terrifying peloton treadmill incident. Watch in the blink of an eye as a 2-year-old plays with a ball when suddenly, the ball and his arms get sucked under the moving 455-pound machine. He struggles getting himself out as the top half of his body gets dragged underneath, before he finally escapes. Today, the consumer product safety commission releasing that video and issuing an urgent warning, telling consumers with children to stop using the peloton treadmill plus this after 39 reported incidents, 24 of them involving kids. One child was killed. A commission spokesperson tonight demanding peloton recall the treadmill, stressing peloton's problem is different. A lot of injuries happen with treadmills, but not like this, being sucked underneath the treadmill. We're talking about 39 instances where people, children or objects have been sucked underneath the treadmill. Reporter: Tonight, peloton resisting calls for a recall, releasing a statement calling the commission's accusations inaccurate and misleading. Peloton says the treadmill is safe when guidelines are followed and urges consumers to keep ket pets and kids under 16 away from the machine at all

