Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Known for "If You Could Read My Mind" and "Sundown," Lightfoot penned more than 400 songs over the course of his career.

May 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live