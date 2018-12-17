Transcript for Former CBS CEO Les Moonves denied $120M severance pay

Ginger, thank you. We're going to turn next Toni to thakws. CBS revealing that they are rminating CEO les moonves F cause after a vestigatio he willve the company without his $120ilon severance. They said among other that heid not cooperate with theinvestigion. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim now. Reporteonight, cbwithat bombsllent, denyitand CEO les moonves his $120 million verence package. E leasing a statement, saying, "There are groundto terminal for cause, including his willful and teasance." Moonves, one of the most powerfulen in media for decades,tepping down aften came forward with allegations ranging from harassme to sex assault accused moonves of "Physically straining her and forcing her to perrmral sex onim Ming after Mo troublievations at.coany paid ataggering dushku after she accused Michael weaty,ofhe current hit "Bull," of sex harassment. And the list of ac against moonves has also grown. Actress cybil shepherd claiming when she rejected ad it ultimately cost her her show. Mow could hav another five years, budidn't statement claims moon vest did cooperate Withey's investigation. CBS's investitors conclude that S harassment was pervasive at the comp but prevenng it was not a highiority. David? ' Have a, thank Yohe meanwhile, the countdown the ontonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.