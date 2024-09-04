No cease-fire deal without Israeli control over Philadelphi corridor: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was standing firm Wednesday, saying there would be no deal with Hamas for a cease-fire without Israeli control over the Philadelphi Corridor.

September 4, 2024

