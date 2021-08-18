Transcript for Chaos continues outside of Kabul airport

course, comes amid what we're seeing play out on the ground right there in kabul and across Afghanistan tonight. Despite the Taliban's promise of an orderly transition, what our team has not witnessed. And the defense secretary was pressed today, can he assure safe passage for Americans and Afghans, to get them to the airport, to get them past the Taliban? And what he acknowledged. Here's our senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell from kabul again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, fear and pandemonium outside kabul airport, as thousands of desperate Afghans try to leave. The Americans may control the runways now, but just yards away, this -- wild and angry Taliban fighters firing repeated shots over people's heads, whipping and beating the most vulnerable. Women and children bloodied. The extremists struggling to control the surging crowds. We tried to film here when the Taliban approached us. Taliban -- ABC news. Thank you. Reporter: At first they backed away. Then more fighters appeared. Tell him we have permission, we have permission. Ignoring the accreditation issued by their own commanders. Gunfire erupting again in the background. Weapons drawn, the Taliban forced us back to our cars. Stop filming. Stop filming. Just put it down. Thousands of innocent lives caught in the crossfire. We're foreigners, we've got an armored vehicle. We can get out of here. But those people, desperate to leave the country, they have to face that just to get to the military side of the airport, even if they have permission to leave. And they've got to run the gauntlet of some of the scariest people you could ever meet. As we left, we saw children sliding through a crack in the perimeter wall. Keep your camera down, I do not want to attract their attention. But we're again forced to lower the camera, as more gunfire erupted. The chaos directly contradicting any talk of an orderly evacuation process. The U.S. Promising to airlift up to 9,000 people per day. But only 2,000 were flown out aboard 18 C-17s that took off in the last 24 hours. As many as 15,000 Americans and at least 65,000 Afghans and their families now desperately trying to get out. But the journey to the airport and the passing the Taliban has to be attempted at their own risk. An email to U.S. Nationals saying, "The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the airport." Today, several Americans were turned away by U.S. Troops, despite showing this official access pass at the security checkpoint. Overnight, we received footage of a former U.S. Special forces interpreter stranded at the Gates. We're not identifying him to protect his identy. We are in danger. It's not only me, there are a lot of people like me who are in danger and we need evacuation. Please help us or there will be a tragedy. Reporter: Late today, defense secretary Lloyd Austin and chairman of joint chiefs general mark Milley acknowledging the evacuation isn't going fast enough. Quite frankly, we're not close to where we want to be in terms of getting the numbers through. So we're going to work that 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And we're going to get everyone that we can possibly evacuate evacuated. And I'll do that as long as we possibly can until the clock runs out or we run out of capability. Reporter: The defense secretary pressed on whether he could assure safe passage to the airport for Americans and Afghans. Well, we're going to do everything we can to continue to try to deconflict and create passageways for them to get to the airfield. I don't have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into -- into kabul. Reporter: Tonight, amid so many questions about how Afghanistan could collapse so quickly, general Milley denying reports that there was intelligence that this would happen. There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that end kated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days. All right, so, let's get to Ian Pannell, with us again from kabul tonight. Ian, the U.S. Says it is working to be able to transport up to 9,000 people per day. We take note that only 2,000 have evacuated in the last 24 hours. Tens of thousands, of course, still waiting. Many of them, as you've reported, hiding in their homes. So, how do you get them to the airport, especially with what we heard today from the defense secretary? Reporter: Yeah, I mean, that's the dilemma and that's why the August 31st deadline doesn't look realistic at this point. The U.S. Military making the point, they don't have the capacity to push out into kabul. It really would be unsafe to do so. The Taliban aren't allowing enough people through, so you need a better deal, first of all, with the Taliban.- you need more control on the other side of the wire to allow people the confidence to leave their homes and get to the bt at the moment, I don't see any of those things in place. So, don't expect this to be over with any time soon. David? All right, Ian Pannell, our thanks to you and to our entire team there in kabul.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.