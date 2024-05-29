Charges dismissed against Scottie Scheffler over traffic incident

All charges against professional golfer Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested earlier this month in Louisville, Kentucky, for the PGA Championship, were dropped Wednesday.

May 29, 2024

