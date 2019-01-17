3 Chicago police officers acquitted on Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up

Judge Domenica Stephenson ruled Thursday afternoon the state did not meet the burden of proof.
0:19 | 01/17/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 Chicago police officers acquitted on Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

