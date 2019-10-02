Transcript for From coast to coast, dangerous winter weather approaches

Xt to the dangerous winter weather threatening both coasts tonight. Seattle under a rare amount of snow, the most snow actually in February in 70 years with more on the way. In Portland a driver in an SUV trapped by a tanker that skidded on an icy bridge. And near eau Claire, Wisconsin, a horrific multicar accident on I-94. The forecast in a motion. Look at all those cars. But rob Marciano with the still coming in. Reporter: Old man winter working overtime tonight wel several storms hitting the country, one pummeling the west with snow, ice and wind, with two more storms in the pipeline. Washington state rushing to recover from a record-setting snowfall. Nearly1 inches in Seattle so far this month, the most snow the normally mild emerald city has seen in 70 years. Roads across the state turned into skating Rinks. While the driver of this car needed to be rescued from the drifts. 60-mile-per-hour winds toppling tries just north of Seattle knocking out power to over 140,000 at one point. Portland also struggling after nearly five inches of snow there. Vehicles going nowhere on some icy roads. Tow ropes getting a workoupor hora moving east, it's winter whiplash. Wild swings in temperatures leaving this entire community in Illinois caked in ice. These cars marooned in floodwater that melted and then refroze. And in Wisconsin, a blast of snow triggering this multi-car pileup on I-84 near eau Claire ahead of a major winter storm threatening millions from the midwest all the way to new England as we start the workweek. All right, rob Marciano joins us now from a very chilly central park and, rob, a new storm on the way causing trouble jor cities of the northeast? Yeah, the first one, Tom, is the weaker one but it's already causing probleoss the great Lakes Ohio into Pittsburgh. By tomorrow D.C., Baltimore, philly, problems with the morning rush with sleet, freezing rain and snow. Tuesday it will reach into new York City. Tuesday morning rush is going to see some issues across New York City with some snow as well. It will eventually turn into rain, but inland areas will see easily 6 to 10 inches of snowfall with this system. In the northwest getting hit by another storm tonight and then another one tomorrow night into Tuesday. It will break more records and winter is in full swing. Tom. Rob Marciano for us, rob. Thank you.

