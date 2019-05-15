Transcript for Coast Guard searching for 2 missing after deadly midair crash in Alaska

And we begin tonight with the search for the missing after a vacation nightmare. Two planes colliding. One of the planes seen taxiing for takeoff on an earlier one plane sank into the water. The pontoons of the other can be seen floating near the shore there. The coast guard and good samaritans responding to the scene. 16 people were onboard the two planes. At least four dead, several more are in the hospital tonight. Ed a and as I mentioned there, the search is under way at this hour for the missing. ABC's will Carr leads us off from ketchikan, Alaska. Reporter: Tonight, the coast guard combing this rugged stretch of alaskan shoreline, urgently searching for two people missing after that deadly mid-air collision. For the first time, we're seeing the wreckage from this single engine plane. The pontoon floats flipped upside down, jutting out of the ice cold water. Two planes did in fact collide at midair. Reporter: The first call came in Monday around 1:00 on a clear afternoon. A float plane with ten passengers from the royal princess cruise ship was just returning from a breathtaking tour when it crossed paths with a second tour plane carrying four more passengers from the same cruise. The two aircraft collided, killing at least four. Several survivors swam to shore. Some hurt so badly, they were airlifted to the hospital. Rescuers, including good samaritans, racing to help, searching a massive debris field scattered across the land and the water. The larger plane sinking. It's pretty difficult at this early stage to piece together the flight dynamics of whom hit whom, but one thing is very clear and that is the larger airplane was partially controllable while the smaller one came apart in midair. Reporter: That smaller plane, run by mountain air service, a family operation. Air tours are popular adventures for cruise passengers who want to see Alaska's cascading frontier. This video was taken just three days ago from inside the larger plane involved in the accident, operated by taquan air. Last year, another one of the company's planes crash-landed into this mountainside. The coast guard rescuing 11 people. Tonight, taquan air suspending operations and says it is cooperating with investigators. Let's get to will Carr tonight. And will, we can see that float plane hanger right there behind you. NTSB investigators now just arriving? Reporter: That's right, David. The NTSB had a long way to go, coming in from Washington, D.C. The go team literally just got on the ground. They're planning to go to the scene and to interview survivors as they try to figure out exactly what caused this crash. David? Will Carr leading us off tonight. Will, thank you.

