Coast Guard warning of Russian spy ship on East Coast

More
Sailors on the southeast coast were warned to use "extreme caution" because the Russian spy ship, Viktor Leonov, is operating in an "unsafe manner.”
1:52 | 12/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coast Guard warning of Russian spy ship on East Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:52","description":"Sailors on the southeast coast were warned to use \"extreme caution\" because the Russian spy ship, Viktor Leonov, is operating in an \"unsafe manner.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67788390","title":"Coast Guard warning of Russian spy ship on East Coast","url":"/WNT/video/coast-guard-warning-russian-spy-ship-east-coast-67788390"}