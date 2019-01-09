Comedy star Kevin Hart involved in dangerous car accident in Malibu, California

Plus, a nationwide manhunt continues for a Tuscon couple accused of murder.
1:04 | 09/01/19

Comedy star Kevin Hart involved in dangerous car accident in Malibu, California
And a terrible crash involving Kevin hart. The 40-year-old reportedly suffering major back injuries after his vintage car landed in a ditch, trapping some occupants inside. A police report states hart was a passenger. That he left the scene to get medical attention at his home nearby. The driver also injured, and a third person reportedly unhurt. The actor had recently posted a photo of himself in that car. And the nationwide manhunt its sixth day. And U.S. Marshals releasing these new photos of the Tucson couple accused of murder. A reward of up to $20,000 has been offered for information that leads to their capture. And the dangerous confrontation between police and a man with a machete. Police in Los Angeles just releasing body cam footage of the incident. A man advancing on them with a knife. The suspect escaping from a bedroom window. Captured after a chase on foot. When we come back, the

