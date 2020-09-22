Transcript for Communities building desks, libraries for students learning virtually

Finally tonight here, America strong. In this pandemic, millimeters of children learning from home. There's so much need, including the desks. Across this country, the parents and teachers, mothers and fathers, helping. In Columbus, Ohio, the nonprofit impact community action collecting old donated desks and refurbishing them. Local artists painting them. 6-year-old Isiah Newsom reading at his new desk. Kindergartner, Nina Tolliver, smiling at her new desk. And tonight -- Hi David. Reporter: -- Director Kay Wilson with two new desks ready to go. These two desks are going to go to Rachel Scott, who has a daughter and son ages 6 and 7. In Maryland, the group desks by dads. Fathers building anywhere garages, hand delivering them. In Santa fe, New Mexico, David gunter teaches himself, watching YouTube. Starting the community desk project. I get to deal directly with the people who are receiving it and it feels great. Reporter: Adreena, Angelo, and Kristina, all decorating their brand new desks. It's their project. It's whatever they want to do with it. Their eyes light up. From Columbus to santa fe, building desks to help the we loved that. Building and painting desks in garages across America. I' atnewyork-presbyterian Hospital,

