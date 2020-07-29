-
Now Playing: Rep. John Lewis lies in state in Capitol Rotunda
-
Now Playing: Trump says he didn't discuss Russian bounties on troops with Putin
-
Now Playing: President Trump defends doctor he retweeted discussing hydroxychloroquine
-
Now Playing: From poverty to becoming the youngest mayor of a major US city
-
Now Playing: William Barr clashes with Democrats in hearing
-
Now Playing: Attorney general clashes with lawmakers at hearing
-
Now Playing: Attorney General William Barr clashes with lawmakers
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden slams President Trump’s coronavirus response
-
Now Playing: President Trump sends mixed messages
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden unveils economic plan to combat racial inequality
-
Now Playing: Attorney General Barr testifies before Congress
-
Now Playing: Minnesota enforces a mask mandate
-
Now Playing: Barr to testify that Justice Department is not politicized
-
Now Playing: Senior White House official tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers battle over trillion-dollar relief package
-
Now Playing: Evidence of Spread
-
Now Playing: MD Gov. Larry Hogan: ‘Disastrous’ for lawmakers to delay stimulus package
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers unveil $1 trillion relief bill
-
Now Playing: Testing Lapses