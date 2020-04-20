-
Now Playing: US should produce 5M COVID-19 tests day before opening economy: Harvard professor
-
Now Playing: Administration working to 'double the number of (COVID-19) tests ... available': Birx
-
Now Playing: Pet adoptions on the rise
-
Now Playing: Hours-long manhunt comes to an end in Canada
-
Now Playing: Bus hijacking ends in police shootout
-
Now Playing: More funds may be on the way for small businesses around the US
-
Now Playing: Millions shelter in place across the South
-
Now Playing: Anger mounts around nation amid continued closures
-
Now Playing: More than 742,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the US
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus testing demands increase across the nation
-
Now Playing: How Americans are saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Protests emerge as stay-at-home orders extend another week
-
Now Playing: Europe dealing with 2nd wave of coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: NYPD officer attacked inside subway station
-
Now Playing: Millions across the South under severe weather alerts
-
Now Playing: Doctor discusses the potential for reopening America
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers consider additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program
-
Now Playing: At least 7,300 deaths confirmed at nursing homes around the nation
-
Now Playing: Life after quarantine in Wuhan