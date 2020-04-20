Contact detectives comb the nation for those infected with COVID-19

More
Experts say the key to slowing the spread of the coronavirus could be finding and treating those who are already infected.
2:46 | 04/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Contact detectives comb the nation for those infected with COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:46","description":"Experts say the key to slowing the spread of the coronavirus could be finding and treating those who are already infected. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70234492","title":"Contact detectives comb the nation for those infected with COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/contact-detectives-comb-nation-infected-covid-19-70234492"}