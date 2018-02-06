Transcript for An out-of-control driver swerved into a little league baseball game in Maine

And we begonight with the terrifying scene oittle leg ball field. A woman driving her C ontohe D, tearing acrosshe onsanford, main of the way,rined par hrd screaming in the Stan a good samaritan risking his life, trying to stop her from getting away. Police revealingew information about that driver now facing ages. ABC's erielle reshef starts us off. Reporter: Tonight, terrifying . An out of control Dr plowing right into the middle little leabaseball game. Get off the field. Reporter: Kids anaches scrambling for their lives that CN here driving wildly on the did. Kids on the field were running in every which direction. T of screaming and yelling in the itself. Oh, my god. Reporter: 14-year-old make during the horrifying incident on her cell phoher fr Zachary pitching the game. I pitched one batter I heard, like, rr burning. So, everyone lookedup, and all of a , I heard a bunch of screaming. Rr: Panicked onlookers screaming at dto stop. But THR G through a You could hear a fence being brokenou and the lady drove right through thick of the feel Reporter: Hitting 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst before taking respond to Robert street in in the area of baseball field for a male that has be hit by a vehicle. Reporter: Parst pronounced deahe way to the hospital. Authorities later arrest 51-year-old Carol sharrow, her with manslaughter. Sanford litteague posting on Bolling Parkhurst "A brave that gave his life protecting others." And erielle reshef going us live now.ch a dising story. Erielle, do wee any idea why that womve onto the field? Orter: Well, Tom, the investigation isongoing, but Poli there were hundreds of people in thetands when this happened. Theyow combing through E video and iniewing tnesses to try T find a possible Mo. Tom? Erielle reshef stag us off tonight. Erielle, thayou. Next the widening murder investigation

