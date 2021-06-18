Couple celebrating 50th anniversary killed in Amtrak accident

Don and Margie Varnadoe were killed in the Amtrak train derailment over the weekend. The couple was on a special cross-country vacation to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

