COVID-19 relief bill snags over unemployment benefits

More
The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation remains at a standstill in the Senate as Democrats debate on how to handle jobless benefits in the package.
1:59 | 03/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 relief bill snags over unemployment benefits

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation remains at a standstill in the Senate as Democrats debate on how to handle jobless benefits in the package.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76287051","title":"COVID-19 relief bill snags over unemployment benefits","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-relief-bill-snags-unemployment-benefits-76287051"}