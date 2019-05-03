Transcript for Cruise ship diverts course to rescue 2 men from downed airplane

Next tonight here, the small plane with Americans onboard going down in the Turks and Kay Yoes. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, a rescue mission on the high seas in the caribbean. The U.S. Coast guard alerted to a downed aircraft, then asking for help from a nearby cruise ship, the regal princess, sailing near Turks and Kay Yoes. We are currently enroute to rescue two people from a downed airplane. Reporter: Diverting course, the ship launches a rescue vessel, racing across the choppy seas to save two American men floating on a liferaft, just a speck on the ocean. They're picked up, raced back to the cruise ship, where they were cheered by passengers onboard. The men waving back, grateful to be alive. Both men are now safely on the ship that's headed to St. Thomas. No word just yet on what caused that plane to crash. David? Stephanie, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.