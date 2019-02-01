'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor Bob Einstein has died at the age of 76

More
Einstein was also known as stuntman "Super Dave Osborne."
0:38 | 01/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor Bob Einstein has died at the age of 76

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60127229,"title":"'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor Bob Einstein has died at the age of 76","duration":"0:38","description":"Einstein was also known as stuntman \"Super Dave Osborne.\"","url":"/WNT/video/curb-enthusiasm-actor-bob-einstein-died-age-76-60127229","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.