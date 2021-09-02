Dangerous cyberattack, attempt to poison a Florida town’s water

Authorities said that a hacker gained remote access to the water plant’s computer last Friday and changed the level of Sodium Hydroxide. The change was caught by a plant operator.
Video Transcript
