Dangerous heat spans Midwest to East Coast

More than 175 million people are under heat alerts across 35 states. The heat index is up to 110 degrees from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

July 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live