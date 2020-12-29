Daring cliff rescue in Salt Lake City

A hiker fell more than 100 feet over the edge of a cliff, injuring his pelvis and leg. He was stuck on a ledge for more than five hours before rescuers found him and lowered him to safety.
0:16 | 12/29/20

