Transcript for Daycare facility goes up in flames

Time now for index of the tragic house fire in Erie Pennsylvania. Officials say at least five young children died in a massive blaze the house uses a day care facility. The victims were to mean between the ages of eight months at seven years old. Reports of children trapped on the second floor electrical problem may have started that fire investigation is now under way. And clashes over seas between Israeli police and Palestinians. At a site that is holy to both Muslims and Jews on a date both face. Both faiths and serve as a holiday tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers went to the Al mosque a mosque for the first day of he'd outlaw hot. Israeli police allowed some Jews inside because it's also a day of mourning in their faith the tensions led to these rights is he here fourteen people were reported injured. And the test Linford order busy highway in Moscow the driver sane he and his family are lucky to be alive look at that escaping those flames. Rush to the hospital when they're Tesla model three plowed into a parked tow truck at high speeds. He says he was in a driver assistance mode holding the steering wheel and didn't see the truck tests last not commented on the accident. And the wild crash caught on surveillance back here at home in New York City. Two ambulances rushing to the same call colliding in the Bronx knocking down a street sign good Samir did scrambling to pull both emergency crews to safety. All four technicians hospitalized all are expected to recover.

