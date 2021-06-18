24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

DC authorities on high alert for planned weekend rally

Capitol police have increased security and say they are concerned about threats of violence at Saturday&rsquo;s planned rally in support of hundreds of people charged in the Jan. 6 riot.

