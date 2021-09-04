1 dead, 4 critically injured in Texas shooting; suspect in custody

More
Six people were shot, with one killed, Thursday afternoon at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, just outside of College Station, officials said.
2:14 | 04/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 dead, 4 critically injured in Texas shooting; suspect in custody

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:14","description":"Six people were shot, with one killed, Thursday afternoon at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, just outside of College Station, officials said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76956082","title":"1 dead, 4 critically injured in Texas shooting; suspect in custody","url":"/WNT/video/dead-critically-injured-texas-shooting-suspect-custody-76956082"}