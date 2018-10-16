Transcript for Death toll from Hurricane Michael rises to 26: AP

And the death toll tonight from hurricane Michael rising sharply. At least two people reported dead in hard-hit Mexico beach. One person still unaccounted for. And tonight, we hear from the family that built that house just a year ago on Mexico beach. It's still standing after that hurricane, nearly a category 5 storm. So, what was it that made the difference? ABC's Victor Oquendo is right there tonight. Reporter: Tonight, grim news from Florida. The death toll there has doubled to 16, raising the overall toll from hurricane Michael to 26. Bay county officials say they've completed 99% of their initial search and at least two deaths were in the tiny town of Mexico beach. Mexico beach took a direct hit but tonight, we're hearing from the homeowner who built this impeefsh use house and calls it the sand palace. So, we're under all these regulations and we toughened them up themselves. Reporter: They built this house last year to withstand 250-mile-an-hour winds with solid rebar, reinforced concrete. He watched wind and debris fly by his home from a security camera. We thought we might go down. Reporter: The family is confident the town will be back, but for those who do rebuild, they have a choice. I'd build a concrete house. Reporter: There is one person still unaccounted for here in bay county, but officials believe they evacuated and haven't been contacted yet. David? Victor, our thanks to you again tonight from the hurricane zone.

