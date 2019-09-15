Transcript for Deck collapse in New Jersey injures 22 people

collapse. Many of the injured were firefighters. Usually the first to respond in an emergency, finding themselves and their families in desperate need of help. Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight, investigators combing for clues after a horrifying deck collapse injured 22 people, including 3 children. Many trapped in the rubble. You're gonna need two rigs for a deck collapse. Three-story deck. Reporter: A group of firefighters and their family members among those injured. They were staying at that house, and had just attended the annual firefighters' parade and convention in wildwood. Branchville fire chief Jon frato was on the second floor deck. We just ate dinner and we were hanging out, just talking. And next thing you know, we were under all the rubble. Reporter: Fellow firefighters pulling frato out of that debris. He says one of his firemen saved a child. He climbed up the rubble, grabbed her off the deck. And at that same time of him grabbing it, that half of the deck collapsed, and he dove into the front door with the baby in his arms. Reporter: Neighbors witnessing the horror, rushing in to help. I grabbed my phone, called 911. I could see his shoulder or his head and his arms sticking, he was face down. This happened just a couple of blocks away from the boardwalk. A very popular place during this time of the year. The folks that we've talked to all say it's incredible that nobody was killed. And all the victims are recovering tonight? That's right. Zachary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.