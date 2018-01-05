Transcript for Diseases from mosquito, flea and tick bites have tripled in last 13 years: CDC

The new health alert for spring and summer the CDC warning tonight the diseases from mosquito flea and tick bites have tripled over the last thirteen years especially cases of Lyme Disease. Spike also reflects past concerns about the cica and west Nile viruses. Researchers say insects are moving in new parts of the country putting more people at risk of infection.

