Diseases from mosquito, flea and tick bites have tripled in last 13 years: CDC

More
Researchers said insects are moving into new parts of the U.S. and putting more at risk.
0:18 | 05/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Diseases from mosquito, flea and tick bites have tripled in last 13 years: CDC
The new health alert for spring and summer the CDC warning tonight the diseases from mosquito flea and tick bites have tripled over the last thirteen years especially cases of Lyme Disease. Spike also reflects past concerns about the cica and west Nile viruses. Researchers say insects are moving in new parts of the country putting more people at risk of infection.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54866213,"title":"Diseases from mosquito, flea and tick bites have tripled in last 13 years: CDC","duration":"0:18","description":"Researchers said insects are moving into new parts of the U.S. and putting more at risk. ","url":"/WNT/video/diseases-mosquito-flea-tick-bites-tripled-13-years-54866213","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.