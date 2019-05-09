Transcript for Dive boat crew members detail harrowing escape from deadly inferno

And now to the boat engulfed in flames in the middle of the night. 34 people did not survive. As we've been reporting, investigators have been interviewing the crew. And tonight, we have learned some of what they've described. ABC's will Carr in Santa Barbara again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, as dive teams are pulling parts of "The conception" out of the water, we're now hearing the harrowing tale told by the surviving crew members. One tells the NTSB he was sleeping on the boat's main deck, heard a loud noise and realized the galley was engulfed by a massive fire. The crew tells investigators they then desperately tried to get to the 34 sleeping passengers below deck. Could not get into the double doors, because it was overcome by flames. Then went to the front of the vessel and tried to get into the windows. At some point, because of heat, smoke and fire, they had to jump off the boat. Reporter: While investigators try to figure out the cause of the fire, NTSB board member Jennifer homendy just toured a similar boat owned by the same company and tried to escape through the bunk roonl's emergency hatch. In order for me to really get at it I had to kind of twist around and push it out. Reporter: Would you feel comfortable sleeping in that bunk room? I think I would have concerns. Reporter: There are only two ways out of that room, through the emergency hatch or up a staircase. They both led to the same place, though, the galley, which was on fire. Tonight, the NTSB says that's concerning, as well. David? Will Carr with us again tonight. Will, thank you.

