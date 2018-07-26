-
Now Playing: A look inside Thai cave where boys remain trapped
-
Now Playing: How did soccer players survive in Thai cave?
-
Now Playing: Divers share details from the daring cave rescue of Thai soccer team
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of immigrant children in limbo despite court's deadline
-
Now Playing: The last minute decision diver made when rescuing last boy from Thai cave
-
Now Playing: Diver says he thought boys might be writing last words to family from Thai cave
-
Now Playing: Man arrested in connection with US embassy explosion in Beijing
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss after a polo game in Windsor
-
Now Playing: Thai cave rescue: The moment divers learned their mission was a 'go'
-
Now Playing: Final competition in K-pop idol audition program airs live August 24
-
Now Playing: Man detonates small device near US Embassy in Beijing
-
Now Playing: Goldsmiths on the island of Rhodes, Greece, keep tradition alive
-
Now Playing: Man detonates small explosive device near US embassy in Beijing
-
Now Playing: Ostrich goes for a run in south China
-
Now Playing: World's oldest man turns 113
-
Now Playing: People escape the wildfires in Mati, Greece
-
Now Playing: Trump faces fallout from tariffs
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's worried Russia will be 'pushing hard for Democrats'
-
Now Playing: Toronto community mourns deadly shooting
-
Now Playing: Deadly wildfires leave Greece in mourning