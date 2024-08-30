Doctor charged in Matthew Perry's overdose death surrenders medical license

Mark Chavez gave up his license in federal court Friday as part of a plea agreement. He is expected to plead guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine, and faces up to 10 years in prison.

August 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live