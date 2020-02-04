Doctor shares look inside hospital during pandemic

More
He showed images from the ER where rooms were filled and many patients were immediately put on oxygen.
7:23 | 04/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doctor shares look inside hospital during pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:23","description":"He showed images from the ER where rooms were filled and many patients were immediately put on oxygen.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69925065","title":"Doctor shares look inside hospital during pandemic","url":"/WNT/video/doctor-shares-inside-hospital-pandemic-69925065"}