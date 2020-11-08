-
Now Playing: 14-year-old girl who was adopted helps shelter dogs in need of adoption
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: Russia becomes first country to authorize COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Western scientists skeptical of Russian vaccine for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Surge in number of COVID-19 cases in children
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci seriously doubts Russia-approved COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci speaks out on death threats he's been receiving
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 Q&A: Should kids and teachers wear eye protection?
-
Now Playing: Lunch lady delivers food to students at home during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Little Rock mayor addresses school reopenings, police reform
-
Now Playing: Russia announces its COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Encouraging COVID-19 news
-
Now Playing: Will there be a college football season?
-
Now Playing: Stress of COVID-19 causing hair loss
-
Now Playing: Face mask reality check, which is the best option?
-
Now Playing: Surge in number of children testing positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Mom of two makes Olympics gymnastics comeback
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Florida students return to school, masks not required