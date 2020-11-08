Dog dies of COVID-19 in 2nd confirmed canine-related case

The North Carolina State University Veterinary Hospital has confirmed that a dog checked in last week with signs of respiratory illness tested positive for COVID-19 after dying.
0:19 | 08/11/20

