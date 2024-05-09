Dog rescued after falling off 50-foot cliff at Connecticut quarry

A terrier mix named Rippy was rescued on Tuesday after falling off a 50-foot cliff at a Connecticut quarry, following days of being missing.

May 9, 2024

