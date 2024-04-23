DOJ announces $139M settlement with Larry Nassar's victims over claims of misconduct

The Department of Justice reached a $138.7 million settlement deal with the victims of Larry Nassar to resolve their claims of the FBI for its failure to investigate allegations of sexual abuse.

April 23, 2024

