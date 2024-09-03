DOJ charges senior Hamas leaders over involvement in Americans' deaths

U.S. officials have unsealed charges targeting senior members of Hamas' leadership for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and murdering Americans during the terror group's attack on Israel.

September 3, 2024

