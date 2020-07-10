Transcript for Over a dozen White House staffers have been infected with COVID-19, more at risk

Good evening. It's great to have you with us. We have yet another hurricane bearing down on the U.S. We have the major vp debate tonight, with significant changes on that stage. And we also have news just as we come on tonight involving the president, who released a video a short time ago, not entirely clear when it was recorded, but on it, he says he had been feeling not so hot when he was given that antibody cocktail at Walter reed. He now says, "I feel great, like perfect." So far, ten people total have received access to that particular cocktail outside clinical trials. The president saying in that video message, "I want everyone to be given the same treatment." Before the video released, the president had made news earlier in the day, returning to the oval office despite his infection. A couple of top aides in the oval with him. The white house insisting safety procedures are in place. And overnight, the president making news, unleashing a storm of tweets. It was last night he tweeted, no stimulus, no help for Americans until after the election, until after I win. Tonight, amid serious questions even from Republican wleeders about the president's judgment surrounding stimulus, the president is now signaling it's possible. Little news on the president's condition today. We do not know if he's still on that powerful steroid. And still no question on when the president last tested negative, so Americans could have a better sense of where he is in the course of this virus. Tonight, at least 24 people linked to the white house have tested positive, including overnight senior adviser Stephen Miller revealing that he had tested positive after five days in isolation himself and then that positive test. Of course, all of this just hours before the big vp debate we do have it all covered for you, beginning with our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: A sight from more normal times, the marine guard standing at the entrance to the west wing, as happens whenever the president is in the oval office. Except this is anything but normal. A president infected, and contagious, returning to a workplace where more than a dozen staffers have already been infected with covid-19. Tonight, he released this video. It's your favorite president and I'm standing in front of the oval office at the white house. Reporter: Some of his aides urged him to recouper rate in the white house resident to put fewer people at risk. But the chief of staff said they are taking precautions. We've got safety protocols there that are not only from the ppe standpoint but from a ventilation standpoint in the oval where he can actually work to that end, as well. Reporter: The white house is saying little about the president's condition, today issuing just a short statement from his doctor Sean Conley, who provided incorrect information to the public over the weekend. "The president this morning says I feel great!" The statement says, adding he's been "Symptom-free for over 24 hours." I wanted to get out of the hospital. And that's what I want for everybody. I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president. Because I feel great. I feel, like, perfect. Reporter: But many questions remain, including whether the president is still taking the powerful steroid he was given at the hospital. And why the white house refuses to say when he last tested negative for the virus, which could tell us where he is in the course of his illness. Why can't the white house say when he last tested negative? So, there -- look, we've addressed this. The -- we're not asking to go back through a bunch of records and look bard backwards. Reporter: It's a critical question, which could help trace who the president may have exposed to the virus and whether he should have flown to a New Jersey fundraiser last week even after his close aide hope hicks tested positive. Much of the west wing is now empty, staff either sidelined with the virus or quarantining because of possible exposure. Late yesterday, senior adviser Stephen Miller became the latest to contract covid. But today, cameras captured people outside the white house gathered in close proximity, few of them wearing masks. His Twitter account has been on overdrive, sending the stock market into a tailspin when he upended talks over an economic recovery package with one tweeting saying, "I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election." Sarah brown, who has three teenagers and is out of work because of the pandemic, was counting on government help when she saw the president's tweet. I read it and I was like, what? And I, like -- it was like my heart fell to my stomach. Reporter: For her, this is a matter of survival. We're scared. It's scary living day-to-day. Not even day-to-day, it's literally hour-to-hour. I refresh my news like every hour to see what the latest news is, to see what my future holds, to see what my children's near future can hold. Reporter: But this morning, the president seemed to have reversed himself, tweeting, "The house and senate should immediately approve $25 billion for airline payroll support and $135 billion for paycheck protection program for small business." In fact, trump himself hasn't been personally involved in ne foesh yagss at all. The last time he spoke to speaker Nancy Pelosi was last October, almost exactly one year ago. Today, she mocked his about-face on stimulus talks. He's just again rebounding from a terrible mistake that he made yesterday and the Republicans in congress are going down the drain with him on that. All right, so, let's get right to Jon Karl, with us live again tonight from Washington. Jon, you've been reporting on this today, some vulnerable Republican senators furious at the president's announcement that he was ending stimulus negotiations. Senator Susan Collins of Maine facing a tough election battle, calling the president's move a huge mistake. The president, as you report, appears to be backtracking, but bottom line, where are we on this tonight, with millions watsing for this help? Reporter: Well, the president's back and forth have not helped at all. The bottom line remains the same, David. There really is no progress right now to report on capitol hill towards a big economic recovery bill. At the most, you could see something potentially much narrower, perhaps to help out the airlines, even that is unclear. And David, also, it is true to this moment, although the president made a video today, he still has not spoken to Nancy Pelosi, still has not spoken to her since last year. Jon Karl leading off the broadcast again tonight. Jon, thank you. And just a short time from

