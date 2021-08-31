Education Department opens investigation into ban of mask mandates

The civil rights investigation is looking into the five states that barred mask mandates for schools. There were nearly 204,000 new child COVID-19 cases reported last week as kids head back to class.
1:35 | 08/31/21

