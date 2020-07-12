Emergency action taken to slow spread of COVID-19

More
States across the U.S. are taking measures to slow the spread of the virus.
3:00 | 12/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emergency action taken to slow spread of COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"States across the U.S. are taking measures to slow the spread of the virus. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74573325","title":"Emergency action taken to slow spread of COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/emergency-action-slow-spread-covid-19-74573325"}