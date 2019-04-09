Transcript for ‘Emily Doe’ in Brock Turner sexual assault case goes public

tonight to the case that made national headlines. A Stanford university swimmer convicted of sex assault, serving three months behind bars. His young victim is now revealing her identity, and here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: It was a case sparking national outrage. Stanford university swimmer Brock turner serving just three months in jail after being convicted of sexual assault. Are you willing to apologize to your victim? Reporter: His victim's searing words read in court, then read by millions online. Now, for the first time known as Emily doe going public, sharing those powerful words again in a new interview with "60 minutes." You don't know me but you've been inside me. In newspapers, my name was "Unconscious, intoxicated woman." Reporter: Chanel Miller reclaiming her identity in a new book "Know my name." Her story moving California voters to remove the judge who sentenced turner to just six months from the bench. I am not just a drunk victim at a frat party, found behind a dumpster, while you are the all-American swimmer at a top university. Innocent until proven guilty with so much at stake. You cannot give me back the life I had. Reporter: David, after this case, California passed a law imposing mandatory sentences in cases where the victims of sexual assault were unconscious. And as for Brock turner, he is back home in Ohio, registered as a sex offender. David? Kayna Whitworth torte, thank you.

