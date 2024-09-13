Emmy Awards gear up for multiple firsts this weekend

“Abbott Elementary,” "The Bear," "Shogun" and "Only Murders in the Building" are among Sunday’s nominees. The 20/20 special "The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts" premieres Friday.

September 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live