Emotional moments from Surfside building collapse

More
Mayor Charles Burkett delivered an emotional speech as first responders continue to look for victims of the Surfside building collapse. Over 80 people are still unaccounted for.
1:16 | 07/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emotional moments from Surfside building collapse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"Mayor Charles Burkett delivered an emotional speech as first responders continue to look for victims of the Surfside building collapse. Over 80 people are still unaccounted for. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78742924","title":"Emotional moments from Surfside building collapse","url":"/WNT/video/emotional-moments-surfside-building-collapse-78742924"}