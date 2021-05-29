Eric Riddick released from prison after being wrongfully convicted 29 years ago

After spending nearly 30 years in prison, Eric Riddick was released on Friday. He was sentenced to life behind bars for murdering William Catlett in 1992, but Riddick insisted he was never involved.
0:42 | 05/29/21

Transcript for Eric Riddick released from prison after being wrongfully convicted 29 years ago

