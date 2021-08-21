What to expect from Hurricane Henri

ABC News senior meteorologist Rob Marciano breaks down the Category 1 storm.
0:48 | 08/21/21

Transcript for What to expect from Hurricane Henri
Finally tonight, let's go back to rob Marciano with the latest on hurricane Henri and when it's expected to make landfall. Rob. Reporter: Whit, Henri is really starting to pick up speed. As it heads north, we expect landfall early tomorrow afternoon and driving into new England potentially as a category 1 hurricane. We're on Long Island sound, which doesn't have big waves but we are susceptible to surge. Three to five feet, along new Jersey as well. But up to five feet all the way around nantucket, and we're talking about astronomical high tides as well. Significant coastal flooding. We've got hurricane and tropical storm warnings across a highly populated area. That means to you need to rush completions for the storm tonight, and everyone should be prepared for power outages. I know you'll be tracking it all on "Gma" in the morning. I'll see you then. Thank you so much. We appreciate it.

