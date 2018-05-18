Explosive items found in and near high school after deadly shooting: Police

More
Authorities said at least 10 were killed, including one teacher, when a student opened fire at Santa Fe High school in Texas.
4:40 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Explosive items found in and near high school after deadly shooting: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55273667,"title":"Explosive items found in and near high school after deadly shooting: Police","duration":"4:40","description":"Authorities said at least 10 were killed, including one teacher, when a student opened fire at Santa Fe High school in Texas. ","url":"/WNT/video/explosive-items-found-high-school-deadly-shooting-police-55273667","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.